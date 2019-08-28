Former Rep. Darrell Issa explores 50th District bid

SAN DIEGO — Former Rep. Darrell Issa has launched an exploratory committee for California’s 50th Congressional District, a seat currently held by embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine.

“I have received such a tremendous outpouring of encouragement from supporters inside the district, and around the state and across the Nation. I’m truly grateful for the many encouraging phone calls, messages and letters that I have received,” Issa’s website reads.

Issa declined a re-election run in the 49th District in 2018.

Hunter was indicted last August, along with his wife, on five dozen criminal charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud and record falsification, for allegedly misusing campaign funds. Margaret Hunter has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy and is cooperating with prosecutors. Her husband maintains his innocence.