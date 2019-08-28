Deadly home invasion suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO — A man already in jail on unrelated criminal charges was re-arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in connection with a botched burglary that left a teenage suspect dead and a resident wounded in Lemon Grove more than two years ago.

Joshua Manu Story, 26, and the juvenile allegedly sneaked into a house in the 2400 block of Edding Drive and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner and his adult son shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2017, according to sheriff’s officials.

During an ensuing struggle, Story’s alleged accomplice, 15-year-old Derrick Harris Jr., was fatally shot, and resident Francisco Suarez Jr., 22, suffered non-lethal gunshot wounds, Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

Following the gunfire, the deceased boy’s partner fled, the lieutenant said.

Officials have not revealed who fired the shots that killed the teen and wounded Suarez, and Boudreau did not disclose how investigators identified Story as a suspect in the deadly home invasion.

Story — who was taken into custody last week on suspicion of assault, battery, vandalism, reckless driving and failure to appear in court — is being held in the San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.