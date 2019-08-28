Champagne cork splits reality star’s eye in half

LONDON — British reality TV star Theo Campbell had his eye split in two after an accident involving a champagne cork.

Campbell, known for “Love Island” and the upcoming season of “The Challenge,” said on Instagram that he had to have two eye surgeries and seven stitches after getting hit by a champagne cork.

“I’ve lost all vision in my right eye, as it got split in half,” Campbell wrote. “Who would have though a champagne cork would be the end of me?”

The reality star has remained upbeat on social media however, telling followers “anything is possible” and that he hopes to regain vision.