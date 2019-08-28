Hit-and-run breaks hydrant, sends geyser into air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A hydrant was broken in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning, sending a towering geyser into the air in National City.

A car hit the hydrant on Civic Center Drive near Wilson Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. The road flooded as cars continued to drive past the tower of water.

Utility workers arrived within about 20 minutes and worked to shut off the valve, reducing the tower of water to a smaller stream and finally shutting off the flow entirely.

Police told FOX 5 that a driver hit the hydrant and then took off. Officers had not tracked down the driver as of 6:30 a.m.