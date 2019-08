SAN DIEGO — A crash involving at least four cars blocked the three right lanes on southbound Interstate 5 in the La Jolla area Wednesday, California Highway Patrol reports.

The wreck, which happened near Genesee Avenue around 10:30 a.m., backed up the freeway as far north as Sorrento Valley Boulevard, Caltrans showed in a tweet.

Update: Traffic collision on SB I-5 at Genesee Ave causing congestion. pic.twitter.com/P6yRbHq3w9 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 28, 2019

No injury information is immediately available.

