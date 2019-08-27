Big rig flips, dumps crane down embankment

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A big rig flipped over on a North County freeway Tuesday, dumping a large crane down an embankment.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., near Harbor Drive on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The far right lane was closed in the area as firefighters and a tow truck crew sorted through the wreckage.

Two to three vehicles were involved in the initial crash, CHP said. A big rig carrying machinery overturned, sending a crane tumbling down an embankment on the side of the freeway.

SkyFOX video showed the crane sitting on its side, tangled in trees that were toppled by the crash. The badly damaged semi-truck was also visible.

Officials did not immediately release information on any injuries.

Camp Pendleton’s fire department was among the stations sent to the area. As CHP blocked traffic, firefighters and a hauling crew could be seen sorting through the wreck and beginning the process of removing the crane.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.