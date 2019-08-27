TV news helicopter catches fire during hard landing

SAN DIEGO -- A television news helicopter rolled onto its side and caught fire Tuesday afternoon during a hard landing at Gillespie Field, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The hard landing happened around 2:15 p.m. There were two people on board the aircraft but neither were seriously injured, according to preliminary reports.

Multiple news stations, including FOX 5, share the helicopter video for news coverage.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

