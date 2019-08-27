Parents arrested in death of 7-month-old infant

LA MESA, Calif. — Two parents were arrested on felony child abuse charges after their 7-month-old infant suffered injuries that eventually resulted in its death, authorities said.

On August 17, the parents brought the infant, who had several suspicious injuries and was suffering from shortness of breath, to the El Cajon Family Center, according to La Mesa police. Paramedics then took the infant to Rady Children’s Hospital. El Cajon police determined that the injuries had occurred at the parents’ home in the 6900 block of Rolando Knolls Drive in La Mesa.

Hospital staff determined that the baby was suffering from several serious life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police arrested Joel Dwayne Rodriguez-Brownell, 28 and Jalena Robin Rodriguez, 30 on charges of felony child abuse. Rodriguez-Brownell was booked at the San Diego County Jail and Rodriguez was booked at the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility.

San Diego County Child Welfare Services took custody of the infant.

Two days later, on August 19, the infant died from its injuries. Additional charges of murder were sought against both parents.