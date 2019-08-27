‘My head is crazy’: Former Charger tweets plea for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: This story contains explicit language.

SAN DIEGO -- Retired NFL fullback Le'Ron McClain took to Twitter Saturday to plead for help dealing with head and brain troubles he said have resulted from playing football.

In a series of emotional and expletive-filled tweets, McClain said his brain is tired and he needs to get his "head checked."

Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it.... Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it. Yes its programs fuck all that I need help now I need a plan..... Fuck Man. They dont fucking get it man — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

Reports show an increasing number of retired NFL players who have suffered repetitive hits to the head have developed memory and cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer's, depression and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is a degenerative disease of the brain and is associated with repeated head traumas like concussions.

The NFL acknowledged a connection between football and CTE for the first time in 2016 and has since rolled out initiatives intended to increase the game's safety and to prevent and treat head injuries.

But McClain said he hasn't received the treatment he needs and called on the NFL for help.

I have to get my head checked. Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too fucking much to do anything. My brain is fucking tired.... @NFL i need some help with this shyt. Dark times and its showing. Fucking help me please!! They dont care I had to get lawyers man! — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

McClain was a fourth-round pick in the 2007 draft from the University of Alabama. He played seven seasons in the league for the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers. He played the majority of his career -- four seasons -- with the Ravens.

He speculated on Twitter that he would have had an easier time getting assistance if he had played quarterback, a higher profile position. His series of tweets came in the wake of the shocking retirement of star quarterback Andrew Luck, the Colts Pro Bowler who said he was leaving the game at age 29 after a "cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab."

Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was fucking fullback that did it all. @NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the fuck up Im about to crash out and its paperwork I dont wanna hear it. Fuck man im done.... Im out — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

He later tweeted that he'd "had a moment."