Local businesses could be eligible for a climate-friendly car

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District will host a workshop Tuesday for a program to help mitigate the use of high-polluting vehicles around the county.

The APCDs “Clean Air for All” campaign will allow businesses, nonprofits and government organizations to replace their high-emission vehicles with more climate-friendly options. County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox announced the program earlier this month.

Through mid-September, eligible organizations and businesses can apply for Clean Air for All grants, which will be dispersed next summer. The county is specifically encouraging organizations like trucking and freight companies, fishing businesses, general contractors and K-12 schools to apply.

The APCD is funding the program with $28.5 million in grants from the California Air Resources Board. The grant funding comes from the California Climate Investments program, which uses cap-and-trade dollars to spur projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the economy and public health.

APCD staff members will discuss the program with potential applicants during the workshop and offer help on the program’s application, which can be found here.

The workshop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at San Diego Continuing Education’s Cesar E. Chavez Campus, located at 1901 Main St.