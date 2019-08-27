La Mesa police searching for armed robbery suspect

LA MESA, Calif. — Police are searching an area of La Mesa for an armed robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are looking in the area of 70th Street and University Avenue for the suspect described as a man his 20s, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. He may be carrying a cardboard box and is armed with a gun, police say.

Details of the robbery weren’t immediately available.

Google Map for coordinates 32.772329 by -117.031703.

