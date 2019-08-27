High school student threatens violence in class, deputies say

SANTEE, Calif. — Investigators are looking into verbal threats made by a student while at school.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, it happened at West Hills High School. Deputies say students were in class when they heard one of their classmates referencing a possible act of violence around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Students told school staff and the School Resource Officer, who passed the information to law enforcement.

Deputies identified a 15-year-old student as the one who made the threats.

No arrests have been made and there is no threat to school safety, deputies added.

The investigation is ongoing.