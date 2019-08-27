× Here’s who has qualified for the September Democratic primary debates so far

WASHINGTON — The third round of Democratic primary debates, hosted by ABC and Univision, will take place the second week of September. Presidential candidates have until late August to reach polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.

Candidates must receive contributions from at least 130,000 individuals, coming from at least 400 unique donors in 20 or more states. They also need to reach 2% in at least four DNC-approved polls.

So far, 10 candidates have met both thresholds, qualifying them for the debates scheduled for September 12 and 13:

Former Vice President Joe Biden New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Mayor Pete Buttigieg Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro California Sen. Kamala Harris Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Businessman Andrew Yang

Additionally, there are now 13 Democrats who say they have met the fundraising threshold.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, billionaire Tom Steyer and author Marianne Williamson have reached the fundraising threshold, but still need to hit their polling minimum to qualify. Steyer has received three of his four necessary polls, Gabbard has two and Williamson has one.

All other candidates haven’t reached above 2% in any qualifying polls.

The DNC requires that all polls be conducted by an approved pollster, released between June 28 and August 28, 2019, conducted nationally or in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada, and fit a certain question structure.

The candidate must get above 2% support in four or more polls of this nature, and they cannot be conducted by the same pollster in the same region.