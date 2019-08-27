Helix High running back looks to break Reggie Bush football record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Helix High School running back Elelyon Noa has the chance to do what many high schoolers never could: chase down Reggie Bush.

Noa needs just a few more yards to break the school's career rushing record set by bush in 2003.

The 5'10", 200-pound running back finds himself on the verge of rewriting Helix High football history by running head first into the record books.

"Big personal goal," said Noa. "Reggie Bush, coming out of Helix, going to USC, winning a Heisman, going to the NFL. But I mean big goal, big, big goal -- you know what I'm saying."

Bush set the school rushing record at 4,925 career yards before quickly rushing into football fame. Noa has 4,917 yards and he's just one game into his senior season.

"When you say Helix, you think of Alex Smith, you think of Bill Walton, you think of Reggie Bush and for him to reach that yardage mark and to have a career that he can be put into the same words as Reggie says a lot about him and what he's accomplished," said head coach Robbie Owens. "Obviously they're probably different players but Elelyon is probably one of the best football players I'll ever coach."

Noa averages nine yards per carry and he needs less than 10 to break Bush's 16-year record. That means come Friday, he has the chance to do just that on the very first carry of the game.

"Honestly it just shows that hard work doesn't go unnoticed and that if you put in the work, good things will come out of it," Noa said.

"I think the thing that makes him unique is he carries the ball like it's the last time he's ever going to carry it," Owens said. "He fights for every yard and he's so physical and he's just a special unique talent."

He plans to take that talent to college, admitting he's received several offers but hasn't chosen where he'd like to go.

"It's my last game, I got to make every game count but I mean especially the teammates and the tradition here at Helix is rare and different," Noa said. "Always about winning and stuff so I mean my teammates making every game, every snap count and fun."

Helix High will host a home non-conference game against Herriman out of Utah Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m.