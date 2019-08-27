Elementary school reopens after police search

SAN DIEGO — A school took safety precautions Tuesday as police searched for a person with an active felony warrant.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the search started around 10 a.m. in Rancho Penasquitos on Avenida Montuosa and Del Diablo Way.

According to Poway Unified School District, officers asked the school to go into “secure campus” mode during their search.

“Secure campus means teaching and learning continue in our classrooms, however, doors will remain locked and access to the campus is limited,” said Christine Paik of Poway Unified School District.

By 10:30 a.m., the campus had fully reopened. The principal of Rolling Hills sent out this email to parents:

The secure campus has been lifted. Law enforcement have concluded their search in our area and have confirmed that we can continue the school day as normal. I want to commend our students and staff for adapting quickly to the situation. Thank you to our parents for following our protocols as well, and thank you to SDPD for their continued support and presence during the day. Dismissal will be at the normal time. Your Principal, Libby Keller