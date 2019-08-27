× City releases online map of all electric scooter corrals

SAN DIEGO — For electric scooter riders, it is now easier to find a place to park. The City of San Diego released an online map of all scooter corrals in the city.

In July, new regulations were put into effect requiring scooters to be parked in the designated corrals.

For any dockless devices left elsewhere, it is up to the company to move them into a designated area within three hours or they could be impounded.

That same month, hundreds of corrals were installed in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach.

“We’re making San Diego streets safer for all commuters,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a tweet, adding, “The corrals are important to effectively enforce our scooter laws.”

To see the map on the City of San Diego website, click here.