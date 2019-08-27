Brush fire burns near Clairemont High School

Police direct traffic as fire crews deal with a small brush fire near Clairemont High School.

SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire broke out in Clairemont Mesa early Tuesday morning, not far from a local high school.

The fire was burning near Balboa and Moraga avenues, about a block away from Clairemont High School, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. The flames broke out around 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes of Balboa were closed in the area.

SDFD sent four engine crews to the area and made quick work of the blaze.

Clairemont High started classes Monday. First period begins at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The school did not post anything about the fire affecting the school day.

