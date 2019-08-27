× Brush fire burns near Clairemont High School

SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire broke out in Clairemont Mesa early Tuesday morning, not far from a local high school.

The fire was burning near Balboa and Moraga avenues, about a block away from Clairemont High School, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. The flames broke out around 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes of Balboa were closed in the area.

.@SanDiegoPD has closed the following roads due to a brush fire; westbound Balboa Av @ Moraga Av and Northbound Moreno Bl onramp to westbound Garnet Av. pic.twitter.com/X5JxnjkNaP — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 27, 2019

SDFD sent four engine crews to the area and made quick work of the blaze.

Clairemont High started classes Monday. First period begins at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The school did not post anything about the fire affecting the school day.