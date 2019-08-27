× Authorities investigating death of USC freshman struck by 2 cars

LOS ANGELES — An incoming University of Southern California freshman died in a freeway accident over the weekend, the university confirmed in a Monday statement.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew Olson was walking south on Interstate-110 when he was hit by two cars at around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Olson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics, CHP said. He was walking on I-110 between two FasTrak lanes, according to the release.

“It is unknown at this time why (Olson) was walking in the freeway lanes,” the release says.

One person has been arrested, according to a CHP report.

The incident is still under investigation.

He was from Newport Beach and had graduated from Corona del Mar High School. There, he played basketball and was a member of the 2018 National Championship volleyball team, earning the Coach’s Award for Hardest Working Player, the university said.

Olson also participated in Future Business Leaders of America and Best Buddies, “a one-to-one relationship program that fosters friendships with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to the university.

“Matt had only just begun his USC experience at the Marshall School of Business,” the university said. “But his life and the fact that he chose to join our community can still be an example for us all.”

“Whatever your circumstances and wherever this new semester may take you, we ask that you please keep Matt and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A Facebook group for the Corona del Mar Sea Kings Boys Basketball team posted a message Saturday night saying they were “devastated” by the tragic loss.

“Matt was an incredible person, everything you can ask for in a student, Best Buddy, teammate, friend, brother & son,” the post read. “Those who were fortunate enough to know Matt, are better off for it. Matt truly loved and was loved for it.”