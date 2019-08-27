× 50 new US citizens naturalized on field at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Fifty new U.S. citizens were naturalized by a federal judge in the outfield at Petco Park before the Padres game Monday.

In the pre-game ceremony, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller administered the Oath of Allegiance to dozens of people, officially marking the beginning of their American citizenship.

Officials said high-profile ceremonies like Monday’s are “part of the federal courts’ educational outreach to highlight Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, September 17, the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution and a day that celebrates native-born and naturalized citizens.”

After the on-field oath, the new citizens were joined by friends and family in the Park Boulevard Plaza for a celebration.

A series of similar naturalization ceremonies is playing out at baseball parks across the country, including at the homes of the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.