1 of 3 roommates pleads guilty to robbing bank

SAN DIEGO — One of three roommates who stole more than $23,000 from a Mission Valley bank, where one of them worked as a teller, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal bank robbery charges.

Aldo de Jesus Gomez, 22, of San Diego, was the last of the three defendants to admit his role in robbing the Chase bank branch at 5111 Mission Center Road on June 6 last year.

Gomez also admitted robbing Chase banks in Fairfield and Imperial on July 13 and Sept. 15 last year. He collected more than $8,000 total in those heists, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His accomplices in the robbery at the Mission Valley branch, Joe Anthony Mares, 22, of El Cajon, and Jesus Ramon Garcia-Lopez, 21, of Yuma, Arizona, previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced earlier this year.

Garcia-Lopez was ordered to spend 92 additional days in custody and was placed on three years of supervised release, while Mares was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release.

Mares penned a demand note that read: “Give me all the money in both top and bottom drawer or someone in the lobby dies give me 30 mins before alerting anyone or I will be back and shoot people right away.”

Gomez entered the bank around 10 a.m. and handed the note to Garcia- Lopez, who worked at the bank as a teller. He handed over $23,070 in cash.

Gomez kept more than $10,000 for himself and gave the rest to his cohorts, according to prosecutors, who said the men partied with their ill- gotten gains in Mexicali the following weekend.

Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19 and faces prison time, prosecutors said.

“Since June 2018, the defendant embarked on a crime spree to fund his lifestyle,” FBI Special Agent-In-Charge Scott Brunner said. “Despite the distance between these individual crimes, investigators connected the cases.”