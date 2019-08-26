Woman hit by car dies

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was hit by a car in Rancho Peñasquitos, has died, authorities reported Monday.

Nang Arm, 37, was critically injured Sunday when she was hit by a car on the 13700 block of Black Mountain Road, police said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., medics were called to the scene and found an woman unconscious with face injuries, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said. A gold-colored 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Uvelyn Nunez-Jaramillo and carrying two passengers was heading south on Black Mountain Road when the car veered to the right, SDPD Sgt. Tim Underwood said.

The car went onto a sidewalk, damaged a fence, then struck Arm, Hawlins said. Arm was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where she was diagnosed with non-survivable traumatic injuries, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The car continued a short distance down the street, where it also hit a water line before it came to a stop. Nunez-Jaramillo exited the Nissan and walked away.

Several passersby stopped at the scene to render aid to the woman and emergency personnel, Underwood said.

Detectives determined that Nunez-Jaramillo caused the crash. She was contacted and returned to the scene, where police determined she allegedly was driving under the influence.

She was arrested and booked in the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility for felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run.

Detectives also interviewed Nunez-Jaramillo’s two passengers, who were released, Underwood said.

Arm remained on supportive care and was pronounced dead Monday morning.