Watch Live: Trump speaks alongside French president at G7 summit

Trump and Macron are expected to speak around 7:30 a.m. We will stream the news conference live.

BIARRITZ, France — President Trump is scheduled to speak alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the conclusion of the Group of 7 summit Monday morning.

World leaders convened on France’s Atlantic coast for a weekend of talks regarding international issues ranging from the economy to Iran and tensions between India and Pakistan. Macron also pushed the group of nations to address raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

The G7 represents the world’s major economies, and has long been a regular stop on the US President’s calendar. The membership includes the United States, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom. In small group sessions, with only the leaders and few aides present, the world’s major economic and geopolitical problems are discussed at length.