Man smashes 9 car windows, escapes

SAN DIEGO — Nine cars were severely damaged by a vandal in the Bankers Hill area north of downtown late Sunday night.
Police said a man was seen smashing the cars with a pole of some kind as he walked along Fir Street near Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The man ran off before police could arrive, leaving residents to find shattered glass and damaged cars up and down the street.
San Diego Police Department is investigating. A detailed description of the man was not released.
