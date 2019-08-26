Man smashes 9 car windows, escapes

Posted 9:09 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, August 26, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Nine cars were severely damaged by a vandal in the Bankers Hill area north of downtown late Sunday night.

Police said a man was seen smashing the cars with a pole of some kind as he walked along Fir Street near Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The man ran off before police could arrive, leaving residents to find shattered glass and damaged cars up and down the street.

San Diego Police Department is investigating. A detailed description of the man was not released.

