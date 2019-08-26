Tree falls onto Coronado property, narrowly missing home

Posted 11:04 PM, August 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:23PM, August 26, 2019

CORONADO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a property in Coronado Monday night, just missing a nearby home.

Around 10 p.m., the Monterey pine — estimated to be around 150 years old — fell in the 1500 block of Ynez Place, causing minor structural damage to a two-story house and taking down a power line.

Two residents were sleeping inside the home at the time but were not injured.

Crews evacuated the house and a second home nearby and shut down power to the homes as a safety precaution.

Google Map for coordinates 32.682507 by -117.176610.

