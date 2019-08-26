Man killed crossing Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police Monday put out a call for witnesses to a weekend collision that killed a pedestrian in Chula Vista.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was struck about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Telegraph Canyon Road.

According to police, the man was crossing the street outside a designated crosswalk when he was hit by a four-door sedan. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to investigators, who said the motorist did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.