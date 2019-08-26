Man crawls through woman’s PB bedroom window

SAN DIEGO — Police found a woman and her roommate locked in a bedroom after a man broke into their Pacific Beach home early Monday.

The man broke into the residence on Grand Avenue near Olney Street around 5 a.m, San Diego Police Department said. The woman told officers a man in a dark hoodie climbed through her bedroom window. She ran to her roommate’s bedroom, where they locked the door and called 911.

By the time police showed up, the man had run away. A detailed description was not immediately available.