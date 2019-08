Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The two local surfers behind the famous "Board & Brew" sandwich shops are now opening a new style of fast-causal dining experience.

The Bressi Ranch restaurant, Casero Taqueria, takes some ideas and flavors from their favorite pit stops across the border. The restaurant features an open kitchen where you can see the handmade tortillas in action and an indoor/outdoor bar for the happy hour crowd.

Heather Lake took a tour and showed off some of the menu.