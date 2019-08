× Lane closed after East County crash

LA MESA, Calif. — A crash led to a freeway lane closure in East County Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on State Route 125 at the Lemon Avenue exit, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said the right lane was closed at northbound SR-125 until further notice due to the car crash. Expect traffic delays in the area.

There was no word yet on if there were any injuries.

Right lane closed at northbound SR-125/Lemon Avenue for a vehicle collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 26, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.