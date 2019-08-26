Deadly crash sends engine flying from car, shuts down trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man is dead after crashing into a trolley pole at high speed in Skyline, sending his engine flying across the road into another car early Monday morning, according to San Diego police.

The crash shut down the MTS Orange Line in both directions between Massachusetts and Euclid avenues, and officials had no time estimate for when service would be back online ahead of the morning commute. Transportation workers warned passengers to expect delays up and down the line throughout the morning due to track and electrical damage.

Passengers headed downtown were encouraged to use the Green Line. Bus shuttles will continue to serve all stations. You can check your routes and plan a trip here.

Police and paramedics rushed to the trolley tracks near the intersection of Woodman Street and Imperial Avenue, across from Imperial Food Market, around 2:30 a.m. after reports of the crash.

When officers arrived they found a badly mangled, red Hyundai Elantra. Investigators believe it jumped a curb and crashed into a trolley power line at such great force that it sent its engine flying several feet out of the car and into a parked Honda Civic.

Police told FOX 5 the driver was a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Dozens of crewman from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Technical Team could be seen cutting the roof off of the car to remove the victim.

Police have not said if drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.