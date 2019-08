Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Solana Beach couple is brewing something perfect for the person looking to kick the booze, sugary sodas and any other guilty pleasures.

Mightybooch is a local craft kombucha company using all natural flavors from some of San Diego's farms. Flavors vary from citrus to ginger and other fruit, all blended into fermented tea created right in the heart of Oceanside.

Heather Lake taste-tested some of the flavors from Seaside Market in Cardiff.