Car pinned under big rig trailer after I-8 crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — A crash between a semi-truck and a car left the sedan pinned under the big rig’s trailer Monday morning.

The right lane is blocked on WB I-8 east of Main St due to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 26, 2019

The crash happened on Interstate 8 near Main Street in El Cajon. The car flipped over and ended up between the wheels of the semi’s back trailer. At least one person was injured in the crash, California Highway Patrol said.

The right lane of westbound I-8 was blocked in the immediate area, and rush hour traffic was moving slowly along the left shoulder. Check live traffic conditions here.