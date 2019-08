SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot Monday night on a freeway in La Mesa.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver was able to drive to the 76 gas station on El Cajon Boulevard near Washington Avenue.

The two victims were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.