One busted buying alcohol for minor in sting operation

SANTEE, Calif. — Two operations were conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to help prevent underage drinking, authorities said Sunday.

The first used minor decoys Friday to test retailers at eight locations, trying to purchase alcoholic beverages inside the businesses. None of the locations sold alcohol to the decoy, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

The second operation was conducted in front of four retail liquor stores where a teenager asked adults to buy them alcohol. Nineteen adults were contacted, but only one purchased alcohol for the minor, authorities said. That person was arrested on suspicion of buying alcohol for a minor, a misdemeanor.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control partnered with the sheriff’s department to conduct the operations, paid for in part with a $100,000 grant from the ABC.

More such operations will continue through June 2020, officials said.