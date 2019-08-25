Man killed in officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man who police say threw a brick at his 70-year-old aunt was shot and killed by an officer during a shooting in the El Cerrito community of San Diego, a police lieutenant said Sunday.

The woman called police a little before 7:50 p.m. Saturday from a home in the 5800 block of Adelaide Avenue to report that her nephew had thrown a brick at her, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Two officers responded to handle the possible assault with a deadly weapon call, which eventually resulted in an officer-involved shooting, Dobbs said.

“Although it is early in the investigation, witnesses told the investigators the male advanced on the officers while swinging a large post-like object at them (later determined to be a shovel),” he said.

“The officers gave the male orders to drop the weapon, but the male refused to cooperate,” he said. “He continued quickly advancing on the officers, swinging the shovel, prompting one officer to fire his Taser, while the second officer fired his service weapon.”

The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, Dobbs said. The officers involved in the shooting were from the department’s Mid-City division. One was a four-year veteran, while the other was a 16-year veteran of the police department.

The deceased has been identified but his name was withheld pending additional family notifications.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the officer-involved shooting to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.