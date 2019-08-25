× Major gas leak causes evacuations, road closures

SANTEE, Calif. — Crews are working to stop a gas leak after a driver hit a pipeline and took off.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday near Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

According to firefighters, a driver hit a two-inch gas line between the Chevron Station and Starbucks and drove away.

“It turned into a larger-scale incident,” said Justin Matsushita, battalion chief with the City of Santee Fire Department. “Gas is escaping at a high rate of speed under pressure.”

All nearby businesses have been evacuated as SDG&E crews work to get the leak under control.

Firefighters with the City of Santee shut down Magnolia Road, Mission Gorge Road, and Woodside Avenue. The streets will remain closed until at least the late afternoon.

At this time there is no suspect or vehicle description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.