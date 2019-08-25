Lifeguards rescue 52 people over the weekend

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued 52 people from the water this weekend at beaches from Ocean Beach to Black’s Beach, officials said Sunday.

There were an estimated 120,952 beachgoers along the coast on Saturday, according to San Diego Lifeguard Services Sgt. Charles Knight.

Lifeguards provided medical aid to 30 people, Knight said, and performed 1,798 preventive acts, which includes separating swimmers from surfers, citing beachgoers for alcohol violations, and steering swimmers away from rip currents.

