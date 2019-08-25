× House fire displaces woman in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a home in Otay Mesa West Sunday evening, causing damage to the building and displacing one woman.

The fire was reported along the 4100 block of Marzo Street around 7 p.m. Crews extinguished the flames within 10 minutes of arriving, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The fire caused significant damage to one room and left smoke damage throughout the home, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.