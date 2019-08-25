× Crews extinguish small brush fire in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire in the Oak Park neighborhood west of Chollas Lake Park Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Street and Redwood Street, Captain Becky Newell with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Station 26 said.

“When we arrived at the scene we found less than an acre — approximately 3/4 of an acre — of medium brush and some larger trees involved,” Newell said. Though no homes were under immediate threat, Newell upgraded the situation to a first-alarm fire since there were structures and a park nearby.

Crews were able to attack the fire from multiple angles and put it out quickly. Estimations regarding the amount of land burned ranged from 3/4 of a single acre to two or three acres.

No one was injured by the flames. The cause of the fire was under investigation.