Car hits woman on sidewalk

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday when she was hit by a car in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood, police said.

Medics responded to a call at 7:07 a.m. on Black Mountain Road and Carmel Mountain Road, where they found an unconscious woman in her 20s with injuries to her face, according to a San Diego Police Department spokesman.

Police said a car drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the woman and a fence. She was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The driver of the car was found nearby and was arrested, police said.