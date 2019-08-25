Car hits woman on sidewalk

Posted 11:02 AM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, August 25, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday when she was hit by a car in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood, police said.

Medics responded to a call at 7:07 a.m. on Black Mountain Road and Carmel Mountain Road, where they found an unconscious woman in her 20s with injuries to her face, according to a San Diego Police Department spokesman.

Police said a car drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the woman and a fence. She was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The driver of the car was found nearby and was arrested, police said.

Google Map for coordinates 32.963357 by -117.126752.

