Brush fire crosses US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burning along the U.S.-Mexico border crossed into the United States Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire began monitoring the fire early Sunday afternoon, when it was still burning southeast of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officials said the fire crossed the border and had burned about 10 acres in the U.S. By 4:30 p.m., the fire’s progress in the U.S. had grown to 20 acres burned.

No structures were immediately threatened by the flames. Cal Fire said firefighters were attacking the fire on land and using air resources.

