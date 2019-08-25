Brush fire causes off-ramp closure

Posted 11:06 AM, August 25, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire Sunday off of northbound I-805 near Murray Ridge Road in Serra Mesa, officials said.

The report of a fire was received by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at 10 a.m. and units arrived at 10:06 a.m.

Forty personnel were assigned to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans announced the closure of the off-ramp to Murray Ridge Road in response to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.733992 by -117.113217.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.