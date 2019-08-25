× Brush fire causes off-ramp closure

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire Sunday off of northbound I-805 near Murray Ridge Road in Serra Mesa, officials said.

The report of a fire was received by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at 10 a.m. and units arrived at 10:06 a.m.

Forty personnel were assigned to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans announced the closure of the off-ramp to Murray Ridge Road in response to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.