Weekend SR-52 closures start Saturday night

Posted 6:05 PM, August 24, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Eastbound lanes of State Route 52 will be closed in the Kearny Mesa area for several hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Construction crews will be repairing dips in the pavement on SR-52 between Interstate 805 and State Route 163, Caltrans said.

The eastbound lanes will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Signs informing drivers of detours to southbound I-805, eastbound Interstate 8, northbound Interstate 15 and SR-52 connector ramps will be posted along the roads, Caltrans said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.