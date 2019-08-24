Prison warehouse fire quickly extinguished

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were at a reported warehouse fire at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa Saturday evening, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. Saturday and was extinguished before Cal Fire officials arrived at the facility.

The report came less than 24 hours after a riot at the same prison injured six people Friday night.

