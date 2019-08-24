Prison warehouse fire quickly extinguished

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were at a reported warehouse fire at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa Saturday evening, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. Saturday and was extinguished before Cal Fire officials arrived at the facility.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a reported warehouse fire on the RJ Donovan Prison compound. #DonovanIC pic.twitter.com/rFjnFFGP8W — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 25, 2019

#DonovanIC [final] Fire was extinguished prior to our arrival. Truck 38 to remain at scene to help with overhaul, all other units available. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 25, 2019

The report came less than 24 hours after a riot at the same prison injured six people Friday night.