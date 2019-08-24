× Officer-involved shooting reported in El Cerrito

SAN DIEGO — An officer-involved shooting was reported in the El Cerrito neighborhood Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred before 9 p.m. along Adelaide Avenue between 58th Street and 59th Street.

San Diego police were at the scene. Homicide detectives were on route to assist in the investigation, a standard operating procedure for all officer-involved shootings.

#BREAKING SDPD are on the scene of an officer involved shooting on Adelaide Ave. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ECQJufAv2M — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) August 25, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.