Officer-involved shooting reported in El Cerrito

Posted 9:24 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, August 24, 2019

SAN DIEGO — An officer-involved shooting was reported in the El Cerrito neighborhood Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred before 9 p.m. along Adelaide Avenue between 58th Street and 59th Street.

San Diego police were at the scene. Homicide detectives were on route to assist in the investigation, a standard operating procedure for all officer-involved shootings.

