Body found in riverbed near Oceanside park

Posted 2:48 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, August 24, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A badly decomposed body was found in a riverbed near Capistrano Park Saturday, police said.

A pedestrian in the park saw the body of a man and reported it to police at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Tom Bussey, public information officer for the Oceanside Police Department.

Police, fire department personnel and lifeguards converged on the scene and the body was pulled from the riverbed. A homicide investigator arrived later. The San Diego County coroner’s office will attempt to identify the body, Bussey said.

