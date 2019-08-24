× 6 people injured in a prison riot

SAN DIEGO — Six people were in the hospital Saturday, injured in a prison riot Friday night, according to a Cal Fire spokesman.

The riot took place at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa, Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

“Approximately 100 inmates were in the yard at the time, but Cal Fire had adequate resources and the situation is stabilized,” he said.

All six patients are being evaluated, with 10 ambulances deployed and two of the six were airlifted to receive treatment for serious injuries, Shoots said.

Although Cal Fire is designated to wildland firefighting, the agency says it also responds to emergency situations such as train wrecks, hazardous material spills, water rescues, search and rescue missions and civil disturbances.