Woman Pleads Guilty to DUI Crash That Injured Three Children

SAN DIEGO – A woman who had more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit when she crashed her SUV head-on into another vehicle while driving her three young daughters through Rancho Bernardo pleaded guilty Friday to felony child abuse and drunk driving charges.

Mayra Alejandra Troncoso, 30, had a .29 percent blood-alcohol content when she drove on the wrong side of Camino del Norte on Nov. 12, 2018.

Her SUV crashed head-on into an oncoming 2011 Jeep Liberty, causing severe injuries — including a skull fracture and a brain bleed — to her 9- month-old daughter, who was riding unrestrained. The defendant’s 2-year-old daughter suffered facial injuries and her 8-year-old child broke a bone.

The 57-year-old driver of the other car suffered broken bones, authorities said.

Troncoso was arrested the day after the collision at Palomar Medical Center.

Prosecutors say that at the time of the crash, she was on probation and driving on a suspended license due to a 2017 North County DUI, in which she also crashed with at least one of her children in the vehicle.

Troncoso is slated to be sentenced on Sept. 23.