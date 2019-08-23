United flight experiences engine issues during takeoff

Posted 12:15 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, August 23, 2019

SAN DIEGO – A United flight getting ready to depart from Lindbergh Field has been delayed due to a mechanical issue with the right engine.

United Airlines flight 478  from San Diego to Denver experienced the mechanical issue at low speeds during takeoff.  The aircraft safely returned to the gate and passengers deplaned. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 11:36 a.m. Friday.

According to United Airlines, 118 passengers were onboard the flight.  The airline is making arrangements to get the passengers to their final destination as soon as possible.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.