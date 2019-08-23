United flight experiences engine issues during takeoff

SAN DIEGO – A United flight getting ready to depart from Lindbergh Field has been delayed due to a mechanical issue with the right engine.

United Airlines flight 478 from San Diego to Denver experienced the mechanical issue at low speeds during takeoff. The aircraft safely returned to the gate and passengers deplaned. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 11:36 a.m. Friday.

According to United Airlines, 118 passengers were onboard the flight. The airline is making arrangements to get the passengers to their final destination as soon as possible.