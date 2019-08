OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A toddler was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a home in Oceanside.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Serene Road.

The 2 -year-old patient was possibly run over in the driveway of the home as the truck was backing out.

It was unknown if the driver and the child are related. The severity of the child’s injuries are known.