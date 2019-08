Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At least six people were injured Friday night in a riot at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Two of those patients' injuries were described as critical. All six patients were being airlifted to UCSD Medical Center.

There were roughly 100 people in the yard when the riot broke out, authorities said.

